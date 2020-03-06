Selangor PPBM head denies he was uncontactable during crisis

SHAH ALAM: While the political crisis was happening, Selangor PPBM chairman Abdul Rashid Asari said he was still in the country.

Refuting claims that he could not be contacted throughout the period, Rashid said he was initially scheduled to travel to Germany but this was cancelled as he wanted to focus on the party.

“During that time, I was in communication with the grassroots leaders to explain to them the political situation,” the former state culture and tourism, Malay civilisation and heritage committee chairman told a press conference here today.

In a press conference held yesterday, Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said PPBM, a former component of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, was no longer with the Selangor government, taking into account the political dynamics occurring at the federal level.

Amirudin added that during the state legislative assembly sitting, due to begin on March 16, all the PPBM and independent assemblymen would be seated in the opposition block.

Yesterday, four PPBM assemblymen, namely Sallehudin Amiruddin (Kuang), Harumaini Omar (Batang Kali), Mohd Shaid Rosli (Jeram) and Adhif Syan Abdullah (Dengkil), announced their support for PH.

They said their decision was made after meeting PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya.

Rashid said they were probably confused by the political developments taking place at the federal level and did not understand the real issue.

He added that he was prepared to meet all the assemblymen to explain the real situation that led to the appointment of PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th prime minister.

“I only learned of their intention to support the Selangor PH government via print and electronic media. I am willing to meet them anytime,” he said.

Rashid said a meeting would be held with all Selangor PPBM branch chiefs after the branch-level elections end on March 29.

On the decision of the Selangor state government to remove PPBM members from state administrative roles, Rashid said he would respect the decision.



