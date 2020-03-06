We support Mukhriz as MB, says Kedah PKR chief Johari Abdul

SUNGAI PETANI: Kedah PKR chairman Johari Abdul reiterated the commitment of his party and that of all Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen to support Mukhriz Mahathir as the state’s menteri besar.

Rejecting the assumption that PH assemblymen would jump ship to form a new state government with Umno and PAS, Johari explained that all PH representatives were committed to maintaining political stability in Kedah.

“The political uncertainty in the country needs to be stopped because the people are our priority.

“If the PH representatives in Kedah remain committed, then I don’t expect any changes,” he told a press conference after chairing the Kedah PKR meeting here today.

Johari, who is also the Gurun assemblyman, told reporters of his appointment as Kedah PH chairman, replacing Mukhriz.

“Yesterday, we (PKR) had a meeting with DAP and Amanah leaders and they have agreed to appoint me as the state’s new PH chairman.”

Johari said other positions in the state PH leadership would be discussed later, including that of Mukhriz and PPBM.



