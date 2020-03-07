Ambiga hails Idrus Harun’s appointment, says he has the experience

PETALING JAYA: Two lawyers have joined the chorus, praising the appointment of former Federal Court judge Idrus Harun as attorney-general (AG), expressing confidence that he can take on the challenge.

Ambiga Sreenevasan said Idrus was well versed in the law and had been a former deputy public prosecutor prior to becoming a judge.

Idrus was attached to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) as a DPP in 1992 and was a parliamentary draftsman in 2004.

“When he returns to the AGC, he will bring with him his experience as a judge. I am certain he will be able to face up to the challenges as AG,” she told FMT.

The role of the AG, the lawyer-activist said, was a very challenging one.

“And the rakyat have high hopes for an AG who is courageous, independent and competent.”

Ambiga also said Idrus would not take any abuse of the legal system lightly.

Earlier Friday, the prime minister named Idrus as the new AG, replacing Tommy Thomas, who resigned last week following the change of government.

The 65-year-old once served as solicitor-general and was a legal adviser in the Election Commission and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, lawyer Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos said the decision by Perikatan Nasional to appoint Idrus as AG was the right decision.

“Idrus is known for his integrity, independence, compassion and fairness.

“He will be able to carry out his duties well and prosecute humanely,” he said when contacted.



