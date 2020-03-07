Ex-minister barred from Women’s Day event at public school

KUALA LUMPUR: A women’s day programme scheduled to be held at a national school and officiated by former minister Teresa Kok was cancelled after the organisers claimed the headmistress told them “it was a directive from the education ministry”.

Emily Sim, a member of the Seputeh residents’ representative council, said

she had called SRK Seri Petaling two days ago to reconfirm the venue for the function.

“We were not allowed to hold our function in the school,” she told FMT.

Sim said the headmistress told her it was a directive from the ministry that only politicians from the government were allowed in the school.

” … unless YB (Kok) does not attend,” she said.

Kok, the former primary industries minister, is the DAP MP for Seputeh.

Sim said the organisers then asked SJKC Yoke Nam in Overseas Union Garden (OUG) if they could hold their event there.

She said the school’s governor allowed them to use the hall as the cost of the building was independently raised.

Kok, who attended the programme, addressed hundreds of women present there to celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls each year on March 8.

In her speech, she briefly mentioned about the cancellation of the programme at SRK Seri Petaling.

FMT is contacting the education ministry for comments.

Under Pakatan Harapan, opposition MPs needed the ministry’s permission before they were allowed to enter public schools.

Before GE14, the BN government had also barred opposition members from attending programmes in public schools.



