GPS to be in new Cabinet, says Sarawak CM

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has agreed to accept Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s invitation to be part of the new federal Cabinet, said Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg.

He said GPS received the invitation from the prime minister two days ago.

He said the party would leave it to the prime minister to decide on the allocation of Cabinet seats as well as portfolios.

“Our prime minister is a well-experienced man.

“On the number of Cabinet seats (that he would offer to GPS), we’ll leave it to him,” he said after chairing the PBB Supreme Council meeting here today.

Abang Johari said the presence of GPS representatives in the federal Cabinet would allow the party to continue to fight for the state’s interests.

“If we are not there, then we won’t know what’s happening. We can’t voice out officially if we are not in the federal Cabinet,” he said.

Abang Johari also said GPS leaders would continue to pursue the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We also want Petronas to abide by our state laws, including the payment of the 5% sales tax on petroleum products.”



