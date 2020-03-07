King calls on people to help check spread of Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, today called on Malaysians to help the health ministry address the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Sultan Abdullah expressed his concern over the 28 new cases reported yesterday, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.

He urged the public to cooperate with the ministry in its investigations and contact tracing to help contain the spread of the virus quickly and effectively.

Ahmad Fadil said Sultan Abdullah urged the people to access the virtual health advisory or the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) through the ministry’s website if they had any concerns or questions or needed information.

He said they should comply with preventive measures and guidance issued by the ministry.

He also advised event organisers to conduct health screening of participants and check their travel history, apart from providing them with sufficient hand sanitisers.

Ahmad Fadil said the king urged Malaysians to join him in offering prayers that the country and the world were protected from the coronavirus, and that authorities in affected areas were able to contain the outbreak.

Yesterday, the ministry confirmed 28 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 83.



