Leave me out of Cabinet, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has “offered” not to be appointed to the new Perikatan Nasional Cabinet, led by Muhyiddin Yassin.

“As the chairman of Barisan Nasional and Umno president, I have decided to offer myself not to be selected to any Cabinet post which will be announced.

“We pray to Allah to give the prime minister (Muhyiddin) guidance to protect Perikatan Nasional and to make Malaysia a peaceful country,” he said at the opening of the Bagan Dato Umno division meeting in Perak today.

Zahid, the division’s chief, is facing multiple corruption charges.

