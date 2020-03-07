More MPs now support Perikatan, says Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that the number of MPs in favour of Perikatan Nasional had surpassed the original count, with more expressing confidence in Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Without disclosing the exact numbers, Zahid said the numbers were enough to set up a new government as confirmed on Feb 29 by Istana Negara.

However, he said “horse trading is being actively carried out by the opposition”.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional must be strengthened, the Muafakat Nasional (of Umno and PAS) must be strengthened, as well as the new coalition, because of the big challenge ahead when Parliament meets on May 18,” he said when opening the annual meeting of Bagan Datoh Umno.

He said the new PN coalition must command solid majority including getting the support from MPs who want to join the government.

Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said Perikatan Nasional should avoid feeling strong and comfortable because the coalition was still new and fragile, so all parties must stay united.

Zahid sets PN agenda: new economic stimulus, Felda, TH and PTPTN

He said he had a discussion with Muhyiddin about PN’s direction. He said the new government must have a road map on government policy and the implementation of government programmes.

PN should announce new economic stimulus packages and policies to replace those introduced by the Pakatan Harapan government.

He said the people especially Muslims wanted some issues resolved immediately, including Lembaga Tabung Haji and Felda, apart from providing assistance to the people in facing the high cost of living.

“Assistance for the people must be well-organised and hastened so that the people can enjoy various subsidies again, while the fate of the universities and higher learning institutions need to be taken care of, particularly, the borrowers from the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN),” he said.



