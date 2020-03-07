PAS defends EC chief against resignation calls

PETALING JAYA: PAS has become the latest to defend Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun against calls for him to step down, following the recent change of government.

The Islamist party’s secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said there is no provision in the Federal Constitution requiring Azhar or his commissioners to resign from their posts, as long as the public still have confidence in them.

“The EC under Azhar Harun has carried out its duties efficiently, professionally and impartially when conducting elections, especially the recent by-election,” he said in a brief statement.

Azhar, a lawyer better known by his pen name Art Harun, was appointed as EC chairman by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in September 2018, four months after Pakatan Harapan formed the federal government.

His brother, Federal Court judge Idrus Harun, was appointed attorney-general yesterday.

The PH government collapsed on Feb 24 with the resignation of prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

On Thursday, a former EC deputy chairman, Wan Ahmad Wan Omar, had urged Azhar and his commissioners to resign following the PH collapse “to ensure the EC remains independent and neutral”.

He also accused the current line-up of being pro-Pakatan Harapan activists.

However, Azhar’s predecessor Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman was among those who leapt to his defence. Rashid said demands for his resignation were “ridiculous” as Azhar had carried out his duties professionally and performed well.

Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 said Wan Ahmad’s demand was illogical and contended that Azhar had introduced many reforms, including requiring candidates to pledge not to violate the Election Offences Act.



