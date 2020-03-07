Sarawak govt pays RM10.5 mil in compensation to build new trunk road

SIBU: The Sarawak state government today paid out RM10,552,295 in compensation to 191 landowners whose properties are affected by Package C2 of the Second Trunk Road project.

Work under Package C2 involves the upgrading of Jalan Tanjung Genting, from Simpang Tulai to the Lanang bridge here.

The cheque presentation ceremony, held at a hotel here, was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The project, which will be implemented by the Sarawak Public Works Department, involves an area of 13.2ha, which comprises 65 individual lots.

Package C2 comprises two sub-packages, which are about 30km long.

They include the upgrading of the existing Jalan Kelupu-Jalan Tanjung Genting-Lanang bridge, Sibu, from two to four lanes.

The Second Trunk Road project will provide an alternative road to the Coastal Road Network as well as the Pan Borneo Highway.

It will shorten travel distance from Kuching to Simanggang, Betong and Sibu.

Awang Tengah said the project, which would be fully funded by the Sarawak government, reflected the state government’s efforts to provide a more conducive infrastructure to the people, especially those living in rural areas.

He said that the land acquisition process was pursuant to the Sarawak Land Code (Chapter 81) and Article 13 of the Federal Constitution.

“The government will not simply take the land as claimed by certain parties. The landowners will receive compensation at reasonable rates,” he said.



