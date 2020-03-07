Table a motion of confidence instead, says DAP’s Loke

KLANG: A motion of confidence in the prime minister should be tabled by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, a DAP leader suggested today.

DAP organising chairman Loke Siew Fook said Hadi should table the motion when the Dewan Rakyat meets in May.

Hadi had recently opposed a vote of no confidence being tabled against Muhyiddin, saying such a motion was akin to not showing trust in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who had appointed Muhyiddin as prime minister.

“Hadi says that a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin meant we didn’t trust the Agong,” Loke said at a ceramah here.

“I propose that Hadi table a motion of confidence in Muhyiddin so we can debate and vote in Parliament.”

Loke, who is Seremban MP, said a debate on the motion would show how many MPs supported Muhyiddin. Muhyiddin was appointed as prime minister after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Hadi was reported as saying yesterday that those who wanted to submit a motion of no confidence against the prime minister did not trust the Agong.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan, which is now in opposition, would ask for an urgent sitting of the Dewan Rakyat to determine who has the majority.

Mahathir has disputed the level of support for Muhyiddin, and said six MPs of PPBM, including himself and his son Mukhriz, do not back him.



