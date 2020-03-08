Anwar undismayed, though ‘thwarted by PM4 to PM8’

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim has admitted that his dream of becoming prime minister had been delayed by five consecutive Malaysian prime ministers, but said he wasn’t dismayed by the turn of events.

Under a Pakatan Harapan agreement, Anwar was to take over the reins from Dr Mahathir Mohamad. But his ambitions were scuttled in the recent political crisis that led to Muhyiddin Yassin occupying the top post instead.

Speaking at a religious function here tonight, Anwar said he could have wrested the post through unscrupulous means, but refused to do so as it would mean betraying his political allies.

“Yes I could have been the prime minister two weeks ago if I prepared to make a deal,” he said, referring to news reports that Umno had offered him the post if he joined them to form the federal government prior to the political crisis.

“But I chose not to betray my friends.”

Thus his shot at the post had been delayed yet again, after he was denied the chance by Malaysia’s fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth PMs – Mahathir, Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, Najib Razak, Mahathir again, and Muhyiddin, respectively.

However, he and his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were remaining calm, he said. “We are not faking smiles. We are really calm.”

Wan Azizah served as Mahathir’s deputy prime minister in the previous PH government which collapsed on Feb 24.

On former leaders who lusted for power, ignored public issues

Anwar trained his guns on former PKR leaders who had defected to another party, labelling them minions who were lusting for power and position instead of championing issues faced by the “rakyat”.

He did not identify the former leaders. However, last month PKR expelled deputy president Mohamad Azmin Ali and vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin after they had aligned themselves with Muhyiddin.

Anwar said the former leaders had “kept quiet on issues affecting the people, such as the Covid-19 outbreak and poverty, yet talked about the new Cabinet being unveiled on Tuesday,” he said, in an apparent reference to remarks by Zuraida earlier today.

She had said she expected the new Cabinet to be announced on Tuesday.

On Pakatan Harapan nominating him for PM

Anwar also spoke about why PH had nominated him for the prime ministership after Mahathir resigned.

He said the decision to name him came after Mahathir refused to chair the PH presidential meeting on grounds he held no position after resigning as PPBM chairman that day.

Anwar said that PH had asked Mahathir not chair the meeting when PAS and Umno refused to back Mahathir as prime minister of a unity government,

As there was no other candidate, he was then nominated, Anwar said.

“But it does not mean we rejected or betrayed (Mahathir). That’s a fact.

“I have no choice but to comment on this as the explanation by Tun Mahathir makes it seem that we did not support him.”

Anwar also revealed that there were those in PH who suggested he be given the deputy prime minister’s post.

“But it was rejected. No matter, we move forward. Why the need to criticise me?”

Earlier today the Sun reported Mahathir as saying that Anwar was “quite adamant” about wanting the deputy prime minister’s post.

Mahathir said the timing was inappropriate, and he had preferred that Anwar’s wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, continue as deputy prime minister. There were also a complaint about Anwar’s apparent lack of administrative leadership skills.

Laughter as Mahathir says Hadi Awang may be DPM

In Langkawi today, Mahathir was asked to speculate about who would be appointed the new deputy prime minister in Muhyiddin’s cabinet.

Mahathir said it could be PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, raising laughter from those present.Mahathir said people might be amused at his response but it might come true.



