Give Zahid Cabinet post, says Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has called on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to give Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a chance to be part of the federal Cabinet, saying the Umno president has yet to be convicted in court.

Bung Moktar said a person remains innocent until he is found guilty in a court of law.

“If Zahid is given a chance, he could resign from his post if he is found guilty,” he said here today.

Zahid is facing 47 charges – 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering – involving tens of millions of ringgit in funds belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Yesterday, he said he had decided not to offer himself to be included in Muhyiddin’s Cabinet, which is expected to be announced soon.

Bung Moktar said the charges against Zahid were “planned” by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, but Sabah Umno believed the former deputy prime minister will clear his name in court.

He said many in PH had also been investigated by the authorities and were about to be charged, but PH leaders had withdrawn these charges when they were in power.

He also said Umno had 39 MPs, some of whom should be picked for the incoming Cabinet.



