Ministry to seek approval for MH370 payouts

PUTRAJAYA: Proposals on government compensation payments to victims of the MH370 tragedy are to be brought to the Prime Minister next week, the victims’ families were told today.

Transport Ministry secretary general Isham Ishak, speaking at a 6th anniversary MH370 commemoration, said an appointment had been made to present a paper on the compensation payments.

“I have made an appointment to meet the PM to get his support for this,” he was quoted as saying. “In the meeting, we will explain the details and hope that those involved will get a good compensation,” he said according to NST Online.

The MAS Boeing 777 aircraft operating flight MH370, with 239 people on board, disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, sparking a massive oceanic search. Debris found off eastern Africa led scientists to believe the aircraft crashed in the southern Indian Ocean west of Australia.

Isham said the ministry would seek to obtain government support for resuming the search.

Former transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the paper on MH370 was to have been presented to the Cabinet on Feb 26 but the effort was stalled due to the political turmoil in the country.

The paper had been prepared after numerous discussions and negotiations with the lawyers of the next of kin. “All the lawyers representing the families have agreed to a global sum of settlement, to settle the cases out of court,” he was quoted as saying.



