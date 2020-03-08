Mixed reactions to merger of Sabah parties into Gagasan

KOTA KINABALU: The consolidation pact signed by three Sabah parties to merge with Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan) has met with mixed reviews from local political analysts, who say the Sabah opposition remains in disarray after the 14th general election.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah political analyst Lee Kuok Tiung believes the merger of parties, led by former foreign minister Anifah Aman yesterday, would be difficult for Sabahans to accept as most political parties in the state are still in disarray.

He said the merger would probably gain traction only among the non-Muslim Bumiputeras, but not the Muslims.

Lee also felt that Gagasan lacks clarity at the moment and it could not be ascertained whether it would be a party or an alliance later on.

“Besides, many of the leaders are senior politicians. They need to bring more young blood into Gagasan.

“Yet, politics is also the art of the possible and leaders from opposing camps could end up working together when they can find common ground,” he said.

Yesterday, three parties had agreed to merge as Gagasan, with Anifah as president, to form a new force to challenge the ruling Warisan party.

The merger involves Parti Cinta Sabah, headed by Wilfred Bumburing; Parti Anak Negeri Sabah led by Henrynus Amin; Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah led by Dr Ahtiong Tituh; and Parti Hak Sabah, which is yet to be registered, led by former Petagas assemblyman James Ligunjang.

Unity among Sabah opposition parties has been left in doubt after many of the Sabah Barisan Nasional component parties decided to abandon the coalition after GE14.

Sabah Umno and MCA leaders are now working with PAS, Sabah Star and PBRS, although they never officially formed an alliance.

Meanwhile, PBS leaders, although supportive of their BN partners, have been seen to be working on its own.

Sabah PPBM, which is now an opposition in the state, due to the power shift at the federal level recently, has yet to say anything over its next move in Sabah.

The formation of Gagasan through the merger of parties saw the number of political parties in Sabah reduced from 15 to 12 at present.

The other 12 parties are PPBM, PBS, Sabah Star, Warisan, SAPP, DAP, PKR, Amanah, Usno, PAS, Umno and Parti Kebangsaan Sabah.

Sabah UITM’s Tony Paridi Bagang said the formation of Gagasan would further intensify political activities in Sabah.

He believes Gagasan would overcome ethnic politics, which is now gaining traction again in Sabah.

“Their core struggle is on state rights, as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The question is whether Gagasan can come up with a better deal for Sabahans than their rivals, especially Warisan, Pakatan Harapan, Upko, PBS, Sabah Star and Umno.”



