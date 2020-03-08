No outsiders please in MACC and civil service agencies, urges Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) today reiterated its stance that no “outsiders” be appointed to head core civil service agencies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Its president, Adnan Mat, said this was necessary to ensure the smooth running of the agencies in the event of a change of government.

“These appointed individuals would resign from their respective posts if there is a change in government. This, in turn, can adversely affect government services and create a poor perception of existing government services.

“Civil servants should continue to remain neutral,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Adnan called on civil servants to enhance their professionalism, increase productivity and strengthen their interdependence in carrying out their tasks for the betterment of the people and the development of the country.

At a time when the government has yet to form a Cabinet, the civil servants should continue to provide services and not be influenced by the political situation in the country, he said.



