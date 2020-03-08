Perikatan Nasional will only make Umno stronger in Melaka, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst has predicted the downfall of PPBM in Melaka after all 13 BN assemblymen severed ties with the two PPBM assemblymen in the state.

The fallout is believed to have stemmed from the choice of the new chief minister.

This is despite PPBM working with BN and PAS at the federal government level.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s senior lecturer Suffian Mansor said PPBM had “fallen into a trap” and looks likely to lose the state to BN.

He told FMT that BN has the majority after one assemblyman from PKR and another from DAP expressed support for the 13 BN state assemblymen, all from Umno.

Due to that, BN is demanding that the chief minister come from its coalition, he added.

Melaka has 28 state assembly seats. It needs 15 seats to form a simple majority and 19 seats to have a two- thirds majority.

After the support expressed by Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis (PKR) and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee (DAP), Perikatan Nasional now has 15 seats while Pakatan Harapan has 13 seats.

PPBM, Amanah and PKR had two seats each while DAP had seven representatives after GE14.

Former Melaka chief minister Adly Zahari was from Amanah.

“PPBM has fallen into a trap and is unable to do anything now.

“PPBM thought it will get the chief minister’s post but BN is adamant and opposing this.

“PPBM did not learn from its mistakes in Johor,” Suffian told FMT, referring to Johor BN, which has formed a new state government with PAS and the support of representatives from the now-defunct state Pakatan Harapan.

Suffian said PPBM is helpless in Melaka now and will have to accept any decision made by BN.

Earlier today, Melaka PPBM pledged to back anyone appointed as chief minister.

PPBM state deputy chief Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said it had been consistent in supporting Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Mohd Khalil Yaakob, who is expected to name the state’s 12th chief minister tomorrow.

“The rakyat want the political turmoil in the state to end and not be prolonged any further,” said Rafiq in a statement today.

Another analyst, Universiti Utara Malaysia political analyst Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani, said PPBM state assemblymen had to decide whether to join PH, Perikatan Nasional or to remain independent.

“As of now, BN does not want to cooperate with PPBM.

“BN only needs two seats to form a government and they already have that support from the two PKR and DAP state assemblymen,” added Azzizuddin.

Yesterday, PPBM Supreme Council member A Kadir Jasin questioned whether the party was really in a better position now after deciding to leave Pakatan Harapan as it had lost several key positions in Johor, Melaka and Perak.

In a scathing attack on the party, the former newsman also said the fate of PPBM in other states remained unknown.

PPBM is now split into two after Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the new prime minister on March 1, bringing along with him several PPBM MPs. A handful of PPBM MPs still support Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who says he is still the party’s chairman.

PKR, DAP and Amanah have declared their support for Mahathir.



