PPBM calls for more Labuan political appointees to quit

LABUAN: The chairman of Labuan Corporation and the chairman and board members of Labuan Port Authority were urged to step down today because they are political appointees of the previous government.

However Labuan PPBM leader Suhaili Abd Rahman praised the decision of five members of Labuan Corporation’s advisory council to resign.

The five, led by Labuan MP Rozman Isli, represent the component parties of the Pakatan Harapan coalition and its partner Parti Warisan Sabah.

“Rozman, as chairman of the Advisory Council and the four other council members made a decision which was expected of them, and it was a professional act.

“Their action should be followed by the Labuan Corporation chairman who is also a political appointee,” Suhaili said, while urging all Labuan Port Authority board members including its chairman to vacate their positions which were also political appointments.

Suhaili said the Labuan Port Authority chairman, the DAP MP for Kota Kinabalu, had been appointed by the previous Transport Minister who was from DAP, while the board members were leaders from Warisan and PKR.



