Six new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 99

PETALING JAYA: Six new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were reported today, all of whom were in close contact with the 26th case.

The total number of cases in Malaysia now stands at 99, of whom 24 people who have recovered.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said the six new cases were identified after contact tracing. They have been admitted to hospital for isolation and further treatment.

Noor Hisham said close contact tracing will continue until the health ministry can identify the source of the infection.

Only five of the 99 positive cases were from the Patient Under Investigation (PUI) category and had previously travelled abroad.

The other cases were made up of clusters who had been in close contact with each other.

The health ministry has also conducted Covid-19 surveillance on patients with influenza-like-illnesses and severe acute respiratory infection who had no history of travel to affected countries or contact with positive Covid-19 cases

As of today, a total of 567 samples were tested – none positive for Covid-19.

Noor Hisham advised those who have been instructed to undergo “home surveillance” to abide by the ministry’s rules, stating that such measures are included in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.



