Wanita Umno latest to back Zahid for Cabinet post

PETALING JAYA: Wanita Umno has joined the growing chorus of voices supporting the inclusion of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the new Cabinet to be formed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Noraini Ahmad, leader of Umno’s women’s wing, said Zahid’s inclusion was necessary to restore the honour of the party and also to enable Zahid to assist the prime minister in national administration.

Zahid served as deputy prime minister in the Najib Razak government before the 2018 general election. He is currently on trial after being slapped with several corruption charges relating to tens of millions in funds belonging to a foundation.

Noraini’s call came after Sabah Umno leader Bung Moktar Radin and Kedah Umno chief Jamil Khir had also called for Zahid to be included in the Cabinet.

However, Noraini also praised Zahid for ruling himself out of consideration for a place in the new Cabinet of the Perikatan Nasional government.

Zahid had said yesterday: “As Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president, I have decided not to offer myself to be selected for any Cabinet post to be announced.”

Noraini said Zahid’s stand “clearly demonstrates the great spirit of Umno leaders which should be emulated by all parties”.

The new Cabinet is expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was expelled from the party with nine others for supporting Muhyiddin.

Muhyiddin, president of PPBM, heads the new government to be formed by the PN coalition of Umno, PAS, GPS and others.



