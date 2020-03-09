A sacking in store for PKR man in Cabinet list

KOTA KINABALU: A sacking from PKR is in store for Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin who was named a deputy minister in the federal Cabinet announced today.

Sabah PKR disciplinary bureau chief Sazalye Donol said Jonathan’s expulsion was “almost a foregone conclusion” but the party would abide by its procedure first.

“I was surprised when I saw Jonathan’s name as the deputy home minister just now. The appointment automatically means he is with the other side. For me, we can’t expect to rely on such people any more.”

Sazalye said the central disciplinary board would discuss Jonathan’s position on Wednesday.

There had been confusion about Jonathan’s standing as he was said to have been among a rebel group of MPs from PKR who had left the party on Feb 24.

Jonathan had subsequently denied joining the rebel group, and Sazalye told FMT that Jonathan had yet to state his official position with the party.

However, his being named as a deputy minister in the Perikatan Nasional government made it clear.

“He texted me on March 6, still maintaining his claim that the announcement (of him quitting) was made outside his knowledge. And suddenly he becomes a deputy minister under Perikatan,” Sazalye said. “He brought this upon himself.”

FMT has tried contacting Jonathan but his mobile phone is not reachable.



