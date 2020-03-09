Cabinet roles for two senior Sabah leaders

KOTA KINABALU: Two senior Sabah politicians, Maximum Ongkili of PBS and Jeffrey Kitingan of STAR were among those appointed to the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Kitingan, president of Parti Solidariti TanahAirku (STAR) was appointed deputy tourism, art and culture minister. He said he would work closely with Sabah’s state tourism minister Christina Liew to boost tourism in the state.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Maximus Ongkili was named as minister for Sabah and Sarawak affairs in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Kitingan, who has been vocal on issues linked to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said he will use his new role to bring development to Sabah.

He said he was making preparations to move to Peninsular Malaysia, to take up his position.

Kitingan was confident that Ongkili would do a good job in ensuring that Sabah and Sarawak were treated fairly by Putrajaya.

He said Ongkili was an experienced leader and knew issues affecting Sabah and Sarawak well.

He said the Sabah and Sarawak affairs portfolio had been held in the past by the the late Tun Mustapha Harun, former Sabah chief minister.



