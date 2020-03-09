Hassan Marican steps down from Khazanah board

KUALA LUMPUR: Khazanah Nasional board member Mohd Hassan Marican has resigned from the board.

His resignation took effect on Friday (March 6). Khazanah announced the resignation in a statement today. It said he was leaving to pursue other endeavours.

Hassan was chief executive of Petronas from 1989 to 2010.

In 2018 he was made a member of an advisory council to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad along with former Bank Negara governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, tycoon Robert Kuok and economics professor Jomo Kwame Sundaram.

He was also appointed to the Khazanah board the same year.

Khazanah is Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund entrusted with growing the nation’s long-term wealth via distinct commercial and strategic objectives.

Its commercial objective is to grow financial assets and diversify revenue sources for the nation, while its strategic objective is to hold strategic assets that bring long-term economic benefits.



