Hong Leong’s takaful HQ in PJ reports Covid-19 case

PETALING JAYA: Hong Leong’s takaful headquarters here today confirmed that an employee had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

In a statement, it said the employee who was based in Tower B, PJ City Development, had begun self-quarantine on March 2 after feeling unwell and was now being treated at a government hospital.

Several other staff members who had been in direct contact with the employee have also been under self-quarantine for 14 days beginning March 2.

The statement said they would also undergo further investigation in line with health ministry guidelines.

This brings to 100 the total number of confirmed cases in Malaysia, 24 of whom have recovered.

Hong Leong MSIG Takaful said early mitigation steps and public safety measures had been activated to prevent any risk to its employees, including the complete sanitisation of its office on a daily basis.

“Disinfection and deep cleaning were also performed on the whole office in Tower B on March 7 and 8, and were extended to cover common areas including prayer rooms, cafeteria, parking, restrooms and lifts, following the guideline provided by the health ministry,” it said.

Further steps include temperature screening at the lobby, the segregation of access lifts into groups, and the prevention of cross-buildings entry.

“Based on medical and official guideline by the ministry, our building remains open and operates as normal.”



