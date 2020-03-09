I turned down Cabinet post, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has revealed that he declined a place in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet which was unveiled today.

In a Facebook post, Zahid said he made this decision because he wants to focus on Umno’s preparations for the 15th general election.

“We give our undivided support to Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership as the prime minister heading the newly established government,” he said.

Zahid had said on Saturday that he had ruled himself out of consideration for a Cabinet position. “As the president of Barisan Nasional and Umno, I will not offer myself to be in the new Cabinet,” he had said, adding that he had discussed the matter with Muhyiddin.

He said today that Umno had taken into account voices among the grassroots and Perikatan Nasional’s need to restore the people’s trust deficit in the government caused by Pakatan Harapan’s rule.

Zahid, who is facing trial on 87 charges of corruption and abuse of power, also reiterated his desire to clear his name is court.

“I pray that the court makes the best decision for me. I want the court to make a decision even though this is a political and selective prosecution,” he said.

Previously, a number of Umno leaders had called for Zahid’s inclusion in the Cabinet but the Bagan Datuk MP ruled himself out, citing his ongoing court cases.



