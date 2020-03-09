Labuan MP denies he is leaving Warisan to join new federal govt

KOTA KINABALU: Labuan MP Rozman Isli has denied that he is leaving Warisan to join PPBM as part of the ruling federal government.

Rozman, who had left Umno to join Warisan in October 2018, said the report by an online blog was a “dirty tactic” by his detractors intending to ruin his credibility.

“I deny the report. I will not leave Warisan although we are the opposition. I will continue to be the voice of the people in Labuan and Sabah,” he said today.

The report in Sabahkini2 had claimed that Rozman, who resigned as the Labuan Corporation advisory council chairman last week, was ready to quit Warisan to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) headed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

It said Rozman was expected to join PPBM or return to Barisan Nasional.

The report also said Rozman was following in the footsteps of 13 of the 27 village heads in Labuan, comprising members from Amanah, PKR and Warisan, reported to have left Pakatan Harapan to join PN.

However, Rozman said not all the village chiefs had resigned. “They have denied leaving. Maybe two or three did join (PN) but the rest have denied doing so,” he said.

He said a photo on the blog showing the village chiefs at the home of former Labuan MP Suhaili Abd Rahman was taken during a “normal visit”.

“Out of respect for a former MP, they accepted an invitation to visit his house where they (allegedly) signed an attendance form.

“As with other normal gatherings, they took a picture together but somehow the photo was distributed to the media,” he said.

Rozman said he may lodge a police report over the report, which he termed “malicious”.



