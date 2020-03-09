Muhyiddin leaves palace after submitting Cabinet line-up

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhyiddin Yassin spent about 90 minutes at Istana Negara here today where he had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to submit the names of those who will make up the new federal Cabinet.

Muhyiddin, who arrived at 11am, left the palace at about 12.30pm.

He is scheduled to announce his chosen candidates at 5pm today, following a briefing to more than 115 MPs who are part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

FMT earlier reported that the new Cabinet would differ from its conventional structure as part of a plan to survive the country’s fragile politics.

“It is unprecedented, at least for Malaysia, though successful experiments have been made in a neighbouring country to ensure a strong government that can deliver,” a source told FMT following confidential meetings late last night.



