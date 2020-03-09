New tourism minister pledges to steer nation out of crisis

PETALING JAYA: Newly appointed Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri today pledged to come up with effective solutions and long-term economic measures to steer Malaysia out of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 epidemic and other factors.

The Batang Sadong MP also said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) shall remain focused and steadfast in ensuring that the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are preserved and safeguarded.

In a statement following her appointment by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Nancy acknowledged that Malaysia is facing grave challenges on both the global and local front.

“I am fully aware that this journey will not be a smooth one. With the apparent impact of Covid-19 on world economies, businesses and routines are severely and adversely affected. Coupled with the downward trend of crude oil prices, it is clear that we have to work harder to overcome the challenges ahead.

“Many industry players, especially in the tourism sector and airline industries, are facing trying times. As the tourism, arts and culture minister, I am committed to coming up with effective solutions and long-term economic measures to manage our tourism sector better.

“I believe our economy is resilient enough to face these challenges, and with this new Cabinet line-up, we shall take advantage of all opportunities available to persevere through thìs crisis.”

Nancy said she accepted her appointment with gratitude, and shall endeavour with great determination to serve the people regardless of race, religion and political alliances.

“I shall continue to uphold the principles of fairness and equity, particularly in putting the needs of the country and our people first. My focus will be on delivery with the notion of accountability to the rakyat.”

Nancy also pledged to continue serving her constituents in Batang Sadong, saying “I am still the same Nancy Shukri you know”.



