Now get ministers to declare assets, say anti-graft activists

PETALING JAYA: Anti-graft activists have hailed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to have his Cabinet vetted prior to being named, but urged him to go a step further by getting them to declare their assets.

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) congratulated Muhyiddin for choosing a Cabinet without “politicians who were on trial or those suspected to be involved in corruption”.

The day before, TI-M president Muhammad Mohan told the prime minister to bar from the Cabinet or high public position anyone with a reputation for corrupt practices or who is on trial in ongoing court cases.

Muhammad went on to say that he would have preferred more technocrats to be included in the line up as it would have inspired greater confidence in the public.

“Nevertheless we should give them all a chance to perform and deliver results in their respective ministries and declare their KPIs transparently,” he told FMT.

Muhammad also reminded the Cabinet to execute their duties “diligently with honesty, integrity and professionalism.”

“They should also be made to declare their assets to the public in order to do away with any negative perception.”

When unveiling his Cabinet this evening, Muhyiddin said they were screened by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and police to ensure his administration was filled with people of integrity.

Muhammad’s predecessor, Akhbar Satar said while having the Cabinet vetted was good, it was very important that ministers were people of integrity, such as those heading the health, education, higher education, home and defence ministry as well as senior ministers.

These ministries controlled expensive assets and resources, he said.

“There is no use having smart ministers who are able to secure good deals and bring in the money, but the benefits are not channelled to the people and instead go into other pockets,” he said when contacted.

Akhbar also said that the ministers should be made to declare their assets to promote greater transparency.

By doing so, he explained, they will demonstrate to the public that they were persons of integrity and take their responsibilities seriously as well show that they are not likely to be swayed from carrying out their duties as “honest and upright lawmakers”.

“And it should not be a one-off exercise, but done regularly.”

Another former TI-M president, Ramon Navaratnam said while it was good they were vetted, he expressed hope that enough time was allowed for a thorough investigation.

“This will give the public greater confidence as the trust deficit among politicians is high.”

The new ministers, he added, should declare their assets as soon as possible. Only then would the ‘rakyat’ be more confident about the composition of the Cabinet.



