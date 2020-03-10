2 more church members down with Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: A church in Puchong has confirmed that another two of its members have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur website said two members of the

Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe (OLOG), who were in close contact with the first confirmed case in the parish, had been tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both have been admitted to Sungai Buloh Buloh for treatment,” it said.

It said two other parishioners, who may have come into close contact with one of the new patients outside the parish on March 1, were under investigation and quarantined.

“Both have been tested and awaiting results,” the archdiocese said.

It said the parish priest and parish response team had taken all measures required by the health ministry, including medical safety protocols, to ensure the church premise remained safe for other parishioners.

Meanwhile, the management of Plaza 33 here confirmed that a visitor to one of its tenants had tested positive for Covid-19.

A management staff told FMT the incident took place on March 4, and upon confirmation by the health ministry through contact tracing, they had immediately sterilised the area.

“The management has cleaned the common areas. Plaza 33 is now fully operational and our restaurants are safe,” he said.

He said there were no concerns as the tenant had taken the initiative to sterilise the office.

“Those in close contact had immediately quarantined themselves at home,” he added.

Yesterday, the health ministry said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 117.



