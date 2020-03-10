DAP sacks 3 assemblymen who defected

PETALING JAYA: The DAP has sacked three assemblymen who defected to support Perikatan Nasional in their respective states.

They are Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pangkalan Batu, Melaka), Paul Yong (Tronoh, Perak) and A Sivasubramaniam (Buntong, also in Perak).

Up till today, Norhizam remained a DAP member, while Yong and Sivasubramaniam had earlier announced they were quitting the party.

In a statement, DAP disciplinary committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen advised all members to distance themselves from the three defectors.

“No member shall accept any official position offered by Perikatan Nasional.

“The disciplinary committee will take the sternest action against whoever defects because nothing is more treacherous and worse than a betrayal of the people’s mandate,” he said.

The defections of Norhizam, Yong and Sivasubramaniam contributed to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan administrations in both Melaka and Perak.

They came in the wake of Perikatan Nasional forming the federal government.



