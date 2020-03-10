Jepak Holdings boss withdrew RM6.5 mil in cash, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank officer told the corruption trial of Rosmah Mansor that Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director and majority shareholder Saidi Abang Samsudin made a cash withdrawal of RM6.5 million on two occasions.

Maybank Medan Tuanku branch assistant manager Low Ai Lin said Saidi made the first withdrawal of RM5 million on Dec 20, 2016 and another RM1.5 million on Sept 7, 2017.

The 11th prosecution witness told the High Court RM6 million was deposited into Saidi’s account via the Real Time Electronic Transfer of Funds and Securities System (Rentas) on Dec 20, 2016.

“On the same day, there was a cash withdrawal of RM5 million after he issued a cheque No. 198979,” she said when examined by deputy public prosecutor Najwa Bistamam.

The witness said Saidi’s bank statement as of Dec 31, 2016 showed he had a balance of RM3.16 million.

Low, 51, said Saidi withdrew another RM1.5 million in cash on Sept 7, 2017,

“His account remains active until today and as of July 18, 2018, he had a balance of RM416.26,” she said.

To a question by senior deputy public prosecutor Idham Abdul Ghani, Low said there was no complaint from anyone about the RM5 million and RM1.5 million withdrawals.

Rosmah, who is former prime minister Najib Razak’s wife, is facing three counts of corruption for allegedly soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi as an inducement to help Jepak secure a solar hybrid project for 369 schools in Sarawak.

She is also accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.

In his opening statement on Feb 5, ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram revealed that Saidi had handed RM5 million in cash to Rosmah at the prime minister’s official residence in Putrajaya after the letter of award was issued to Jepak by the education ministry.

The solar contract was executed on June 20, 2017 and the ministry then released a series of payments to Jepak.

Saidi delivered another RM 1.5 million in cash to the accused at her Langgak Duta home here on Sept 7, 2017, he had said.

Sri Ram said direct and circumstantial evidence would prove that Rosmah was actuated by a corrupt intention at all material times.

On Feb 22, witness Razak Othman testified that Saidi once told him he had given RM5 million to an individual known by the initials “RM”.

The hearing before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues.



