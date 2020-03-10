Noraini quits as PAC chairman after Cabinet appointment

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Noraini Ahmad has resigned as the Public Accounts Committee chairman following her appointment as the higher education minister yesterday.

In a statement, the Wanita Umno chief said she has submitted her resignation letter to Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

“I hope PAC will continue to be a parliamentary committee that serves as a check and balance in the management of the country’s finances and spending to ensure the people’s money is spent responsibly and transparently,” she said.

Noraini had served as PAC chairman since April 2019.

The Pakatan Harapan-led administration had reserved the PAC chairman’s post for an opposition MP.



