Reactions to new Cabinet

PETALING JAYA: A compilation of reactions and comments from newsmakers.

On Hamzah Zainudin as home minister:

He used to lead an enforcement agency and it isn’t that different. Only this time, he faces the challenge of maintaining harmony among the people.

Muhammad Fuad Mat Noor, defence analyst

On Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as environment minister:

This is a trust from Allah Almighty and I will do my best, and make every effort to fulfil my role as Minister of Environment.

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, PAS deputy president.

Climate change has now reached the climate crisis level and we want a serious and impartial ministry.

Fadly Bakhtiar, environmentalist

On PAS’ Khairuddin Aman Razali for primary industries:

Good luck!

Teresa Kok, former primary industries minister

On Nancy Shukri’s return to Cabinet:

I am still the same Nancy Shukri you know and will continue to serve you in my capacity as the Member of Parliament of Batang Sadong. I believe our economy is resilient enough to face these challenges and with this new Cabinet line-up, we shall take advantage of all opportunities available to persevere through this crisis.

Nancy Shukri, tourism, arts and culture minister

Matta is ready to cooperate with the new ministerial line-up to tackle the challenges faced by the tourism sector as a result of Covid-19.

Tan Kok Liang, president, Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents

On mufti Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri as minister:

His position as non-partisan can further strengthen the people’s confidence in the pursuit of the unity in the country.

Mahmood Zuhdi Ab Majid, chairman, National Dakwah Council

I am confident he will continue the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (mercy to the worlds) policy because all the while this was promoted under PH, he knew my true intention despite the lies. Fear God with your position!

Mujahid Yusof Rawa, former minister in charge of Islamic affairs

On Wee Ka Siong as transport minister:

This trust and responsibility I will bear in the best interests of the country and the people as a whole. It is also an acknowledgement and trust in MCA, the party leadership and MCA members nationwide. MCA as a Chinese-based party that defends the interests of all Malaysians will continue to inculcate the values of being inclusive, moderate and diverse.

Wee Ka Siong, MCA president

On Reezal Merican Naina Merican as youth and sports minister:

We are confident that with his vast experience as former deputy foreign minister, Reezal Merican can help further raise the standard of sports.

Norza Zakaria, president, Olympic Council of Malaysia

On Maximus Ongkili as minister in charge of Sabah/Sarawak:

On the face of it, the portfolio gives focus to Sabah and Sarawak, which the PM had announced in the context of MA63. But whether it is a good move for Sabah will depend on results. It is too early to tell.

Yong Teck Lee, former Sabah chief minister

On Rina Harun and Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff in the women and family ministry

Well folks, with Rina and Zailah in the women’s ministry, we might as well forget about solving any of the problems women face. 25 years after Beijing, this is the best we can do?

Marina Mahathir

All the best leading a ministry like this by a coalition of religion and race-based parties. What will happen to our national road map to fight child marriage with the appointment of MP from PAS as deputy minister of KPWKM.

Hannah Yeoh, former deputy women, family and community development minister

Shocked and sad at the new Cabinet line-up. How will the rights of women and children be protected under this government? Will the new government continue with the initiatives against child marriage, on the sexual harassment and stalking bill, on gender equality and equality in the workplace?

Kasthuri Patto, DAP Batu Kawan MP



