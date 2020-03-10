Sabah DCM expects tourism boost with Jeffrey as federal deputy minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew sees better tourism development in the state with opposition leader Jeffrey Kitingan appointed federal deputy tourism, art and culture minister.

Liew, who is also the minister in charge of tourism in Sabah, said she was looking forward to working with Jeffrey and plans to see him over the state’s request for the right to issue five tourism licences.

The licences are for entry and exit of tourism agents, permits for tourist guides, tourism vehicles, ticket licensing, and managing tourism training schools and institutions.

The federal tourism ministry currently has authority over these licences.

Noting that Jeffrey was a Sabah rights advocate and Malaysia Agreement 1963 activist, Liew said she was glad that Sabah and Sarawak had been given the opportunity again to handle the tourism policy of the country.

“We are also looking forward to working with Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri (of Sarawak) and especially, Jeffrey, the deputy minister.

“Let me sit down with them. We have requested five types of tourism licences, which we have not received any response from the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

“These are the things we want to raise with Jeffrey,” she said after handing over a RM2 million donation for Covid-19 victims in China.

Also present were China’s consul-general in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide, and Sabah’s Federation of Chinese Associations leader TC Goh.

On the status of PKR Ranau MP Jonathan Yassin, Liew said a disciplinary bureau meeting would be held next week and Jonathan would be called in with several other PKR members to clarify if they were still in Sabah PKR or not.

“He (Jonathan) has a lot to answer but most importantly, we want to know his stand whether he is still in PKR or not,” she said.

Jonathan has been appointed deputy home affairs minister.

Liew was glad, however, that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had appointed a Sabahan to the position.

“The deputy home affairs minister is empowered to help Sabah get rid of the illegal immigrants. He can also look into policies and laws related to the ministry that are unfavourable to Sabah,” she said.



