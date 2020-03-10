Sabah Umno upset none of its MPs made it to federal Cabinet

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin said members in the state are unhappy that none of its leaders was named in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s federal Cabinet yesterday.

The Kinabatangan MP said he had proposed to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to at least recommend appointing Kimanis MP Mohamad Alamin as a deputy minister.

“However, we did not get it. Many of our members are disappointed and upset over the non-inclusion of Sabah Umno MPs in the Cabinet.

“But it’s okay, this is the prime minister’s decision. This disappointment will not stop us from continuing to work for the betterment of the party and the people in the state,” he told FMT.

Bung Moktar and Mohamad are the only two Sabah Umno MPs.

On the other hand, Sabah PPBM, which has five MPs in the state, saw two of its elected representatives – Beluran MP Ronald Kiandee and Kudat MP Abdul Rahim Bakri – named as minister and deputy minister in the line-up.

Bung Moktar said he had urged party members to accept the decision and to move on.

“We will not ask for any position for now, it is up to the leadership. We are focused on what we’re doing, which is to win Sabah back,” he said.



