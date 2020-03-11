7 former Perak exco members to meet Sultan Nazrin on Thursday

IPOH: Seven of the 10 former state executive councillors in Perak are expected to have an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, tomorrow.

According to sources, the seven were scheduled to meet Sultan Nazrin at Istana Kinta here at 5pm.

Yesterday, Sultan Nazrin accepted the resignation of Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the 12th menteri besar of Perak, which led to the termination of the exco posts.

On Monday, Faizal had announced that Perikatan Nasional, comprising Umno, PAS and PPBM, had received the support of 32 state assemblymen to form the new government in Perak.



