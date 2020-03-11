Amanah leaders meet Dr M after no-show at PH roadshow

PETALING JAYA: Amanah’s top leaders, including president Mohamad Sabu, today met with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad at his Perdana Leadership Foundation office in Putrajaya.

This comes as questions were raised over Mahathir’s no-show at the first of a series of roadshows to mobilise public support for Pakatan Harapan.

In a Facebook post, Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar said the leaders met with Mahathir and PPBM secretary-general Marzuki Yahya for an hour.

“In the end, we reached an agreement that everyone, PH and Tun’s group, will come together once again to save Malaysia from the kleptocratic Umno-BN which controls the government with the group of traitors and kleptocrats,” he said.

Last night, Mahathir, who was named as the main speaker for the “Pertahan Mandat Rakyat” gathering in Kuala Lumpur, did not turn up.

But one of Mahathir’s aides told FMT the event was not in his schedule, and that his name was likely included to pull in the crowds.

FMT has been made to understand that the event, held at the Sime Darby Convention Centre, was initially supposed to be open to media coverage, but was later held as a closed-door session.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution reportedly said Mahathir was unable to attend the gathering as he had just returned from his parliamentary constituency of Langkawi.



