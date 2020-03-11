Court allows Rosmah to inspect assets seized in 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The wife of former prime minister Najib Razak has obtained permission to conduct physical inspection of assets, allegedly linked to the 1MDB controversy, seized from the premises belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd.

This followed an order by High Court judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin for the prosecution to allow Rosmah Mansor to do so.

In his judgment, Jamil said the court allowed Rosmah’s application based on her fundamental right and principle of justice for her to prepare the affidavit in respect of the forfeiture proceedings.

“It would be difficult for the applicant to identify the items from pictures. The question on security, integrity and practicality is not an issue,” he added.

However, he said the inspection must be conducted at designated premises and only Rosmah and a solicitor could inspect the items under the supervision of the prosecution.

Jamil also ordered the inspection to be conducted only once within 30 days from today and Rosmah could file her affidavit, if necessary, within two weeks after inspecting the items.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Fatnin Yusof submitted that the prosecution had prepared quality pictures on the items and there was no need for the applicant to physically inspect the items.

Following this, the court ordered lawyer Iskandar Shah Ibrahim, representing Rosmah, to have a look at the pictures, but he said the pictures did not suffice as the defence needed to inspect the items from several angles.

Earlier, the same court allowed Najib’s application to postpone to March 25 the hearing of his application to physically inspect items seized by MACC from premises belonging to Obyu Holdings.

The assets seized by MACC included 11,991 pieces of jewellery, 401 watches, 16 pieces of watch accessories, 234 pairs of spectacles, 306 handbags, and cash totalling RM114,164,393.44 in various denominations.

A large portion of the luxury items seized by the police were from an apartment owned by Obyu Holdings, as well as from another property in Kuala Lumpur which was also seized on Nov 1, 2018.

The prosecution filed the forfeiture application in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

However, Najib, Rosmah and jewellery firm, Global Royalty, as a third party, applied to be given the photographs of the items and to physically inspect them.



