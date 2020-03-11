Defence wraps up Najib’s SRC International case

KUALA LUMPUR: Najib Razak’s defence in his SRC International trial concluded today after a 33-day hearing.

Lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that the defence would wrap up their case today after calling three witnesses to testify.

They are Dzulkifli Ahmad, Kamaruddin M Ripin and Regjit Singh.

The hearing for the defence trial began on Dec 3 last year. A total of 19 witnesses were called, including former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali, Dzulkifli and former ministers Anifah Aman and Jamil Khir Baharom.

Nazlan set May 12, 13, 15 and 18 to hear oral submissions by the defence and prosecution.

“The defence must file their written submissions by April 21 and the prosecution must file their replies by May 5,” he said.

Besides Shafee, Najib was represented by lawyers Harvinderjit Singh and Farhan Read.

Ad hoc prosecutor V Sithambaram led the prosecution team with deputy public prosecutors Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, Muhammad Izzat Fauzan and Donald Joseph Franklin.

Najib is accused of abusing his power as prime minister by giving government guarantees on SRC International’s RM4 billion loan from Retirement Fund Inc.

He is also charged with three counts of money laundering and three counts of criminal breach of trust in the transfer of RM42 million to his accounts from the former 1MDB unit.



