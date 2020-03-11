Muhyiddin chairs first Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin chaired the new government’s first Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra here today.

The meeting, which commenced at 9.25am, was attended by all 31 ministers who were sworn in yesterday.

The Cabinet line-up, which did not include a deputy prime minister for the first time in Malaysian administrative history, was announced on March 9.

The prime minister instead announced the appointment of four senior ministers: Mohamed Azmin Ali as international trade and industry minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob as defence minister, Fadillah Yusof as works minister and Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as education minister.

The ministers were sworn in before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati here yesterday.

Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as prime minister on March 1.

Also present at today’s Cabinet meeting was Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali and Deputy Chief Secretary (Cabinet) Farizah Ahmad.



