Muhyiddin to find replacement for Tiong King Sing as deputy minister

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today said he will find another candidate to fill the position of deputy national unity minister after Tiong King Sing turned down the post.

Accepting the decision made by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president with an open heart, Muhyiddin said he would present the new name to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

“It is his (Tiong) choice. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to the appointment. But if he thinks it is not suitable for whatever reason, we will accept that.

“Of course, I will have to find a replacement whose appointment will be approved by the King,” he said in a news conference after chairing the first Cabinet meeting here.

Yesterday, the media reported that Tiong was absent from the swearing-in ceremony of ministers and deputy ministers at Istana Melawati here.

PDP secretary-general Nelson Balang Rining said the party’s Supreme Council had agreed that Tiong should reject the post as it was not befitting of his status as a party chief and a five-term MP.

Muhyiddin, however, said that he would meet Tiong tomorrow.

“He (Tiong) still wants to serve the country in a different capacity. So, I will meet him tomorrow to discuss this,” he added.



