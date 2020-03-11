Muhyiddin’s government will survive, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad says the Muhyiddin Yassin administration will be able to last till the next general election, and that it has the power of incumbency to attract more support.

“Now, when he is in the government, he can give sweeteners to many people. I have found out that many of my supporters, now that they have been appointed as ministers, have switched sides,” he told Malay daily Sinar Harian in an interview.

As such, Mahathir said, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition would not be able to mount a challenge in the Dewan Rakyat to oust Muhyiddin.

He blamed former prime minister Najib Razak for orchestrating a conspiracy to bring down the PH government.

“The person who was really conspiring was Najib. After his defeat, he had the idea to establish a Malay-Muslim government so that he could get support from the Malays and win,” said Mahathir.

He also denied that he was behind moves to oust DAP from the PH government.

“There was no reason for me to be involved in a conspiracy. I was already the prime minister.”

Mahathir said he hoped Muhyiddin could carry on with the policies of the 22-month-old PH administration, which collapsed late last month after Muhyiddin and several MPs broke ranks to form a new bloc with Barisan Nasional, PAS and GPS.

Mahathir also cited the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 launched in October last year.

“That is a good policy and the man who came up with the policy is also in the (current) Cabinet. Let’s not ditch it,” he added.



