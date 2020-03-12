3 Perikatan Nasional leaders brief Sultan Nazrin on latest developments

IPOH: Three Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders had an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta here today to brief him on the latest political developments in the state.

The trio — Perak Umno chairman Saarani Mohamad, Perak PPBM chairman Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria — arrived at the palace at 2.30pm.

This is the second time the three leaders were granted an audience with Sultan Nazrin, after the first held last Tuesday after Perak PN obtained the majority support to form the new state government.

Last Tuesday, Sultan Nazrin accepted Faizal’s resignation as Perak menteri besar.

Just a day earlier, Faizal had announced that Perak PN, comprising Umno, PAS and PPBM, had obtained the support of 32 of the 59 members of the state legislative assembly to form the new state government.

Seven former Perak state executive councillors from the previous Pakatan Harapan government are expected to have an audience with Sultan Nazrin at 5pm today.



