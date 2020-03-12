Ahmad Maslan is new Umno sec-gen, Shahril Hamdan made info chief

PETALING JAYA: Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan has been selected Umno’s new secretary-general by the party’s Supreme Council, while deputy Umno Youth chief Shahril Suffian Hamdan has been made information chief.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced this in a statement.

The new appointments come after Annuar Musa and Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who last held these positions, were given positions in Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

Annuar had been appointed as the new Federal Territories minister while Shamsul was made the energy and natural resources minister.

Zahid also announced the appointment of Mohd Rais Mohd Yasin as a new member of the Supreme Council.



