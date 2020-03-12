Health ministry reports 9 new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today reported nine new Covid-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 158.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cases were reported to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

He said six other patients have made full recoveries and were discharged today.

Three more patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, aided by respiratory machines, but are reported to be in stable condition.

He said the ministry took note of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) classification of the outbreak as a pandemic yesterday, adding that it would ensure preventive measures continue and are intensified.

Noor also repeated calls for members of the public who attended or were involved in the mass Muslim missionary gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur to contact their nearest district health office.



