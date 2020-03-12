Kelantan tracks tabligh participants as Brunei reports more Covid-19 cases from KL mosque gathering

KOTA BHARU: Health authorities in Kelantan will trace members of the tabligh movement from the state who attended a recent convention at Masjid Sri Petaling, after one of them has been confirmed to have contracted the Covid-19 virus.

Kelantan Health Department director Dr Zaini Hussin said it will use platforms such as the social, print and online media, as well as through announcements in mosques, to ask them to undergo screening for Covid-19.

“It is important to find out if they have symptoms or are not infected by Covid-19. At the same time, we expect that from today onward, there will be those who attended the assembly who will come forward for a check-up,” he said.

Zaini said the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) will coordinate the necessary action to be taken.

He said the actual number of people who attended the assembly could not be determined as there was no official register.

Yesterday, the health ministry revealed that about 10,000 people had attended the tabligh convention at Masjid Sri Petaling from Feb 27 and March 1.

The included a Brunei man who tested positive for Covid-19.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said some 5,000 Malaysian participants were at the assembly.

He has instructed state health departments to conduct further investigations.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that 11 Covid-19 cases linked to the tabligh convention have cropped up in Brunei.

The report said some 90 people from Brunei attended the event.

Brunei’s first case was a 53-year-old man who returned from Kuala Lumpur on March 3. He started showing symptoms four days later, its health ministry said.

The report also added that Singapore was investigating and identifying its citizens who attended the gathering.



