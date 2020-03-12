New govt not dumping defence white paper tabled by Mat Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the defence white paper approved under the Pakatan Harapan government would serve as a guide in drawing up short and long term plans.

“This is proof that the new government is mature and practises democracy,” Ismail, who replaced Mohamad Sabu, told reporters today as he reported to work at the Ministry of Defence.

In December, Mohamad tabled a white paper to chart Malaysia’s defence plans for the next 10 years, citing increasing terrorism threats, the military tension in the South China Sea, cybersecurity attacks, and a rise in human and drug trafficking.

Ismail gave his assurance that all policies approved by Parliament would be implemented under the new government,

Earlier today, former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong urged the ruling coalition to continue with initiatives outlined in the white paper, as well as to pursue investigations of military assets procurements under the previous Barisan Nasional government.

Ismail said among his focus is to strengthen the Armed Forces, as well as veterans’ welfare.



