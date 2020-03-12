Saifuddin to ‘look into’ anti-fake news law

PUTRAJAYA: Saifuddin Abdullah, the new communications and multimedia minister, says he will “look into” the anti-fake news law which was repealed by Dewan Negara in December last year.

Speaking at his first press conference under the Perikatan Nasional government, he said media freedom would be upheld but that “we cannot compromise on fake news”.

He added that he would hold further discussions on the matter before coming to a decision.

“I understand there was the anti-fake news law and the revocation of it.

“It would not be fair of me to make any specific announcement on how we will deal with it because it involves other ministers,” he said.

He said he would stand by his principles in upholding press freedom without compromising on fake news laws.

“Please understand that the main issue is not anti-fake news, the main issue is freedom.

“Can we agree on that?” he said.

