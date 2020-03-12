Shafie pans proposal to revive Sabah federal development department

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today dismissed a suggestion by Sabah PPBM to revive the state federal development department (JPPS), saying this would be tantamount to giving up state rights.

He said the call by Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor was not what the people want, nor was it in line with the state’s efforts in the devolution of powers from the federal government.

“The Warisan-led government from the start worked hard to regain Sabah’s rights from the federal government.

“We have always maintained this stand, and we will continue to do so because the issue of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and regaining our rights is very close to our hearts,” he told reporters here.

Yesterday, Hajiji said Putrajaya should revive JPPS to ensure that the people continue benefitting from federal funding and projects, as Sabah was now an “opposition state”.

He said JPPS would be a platform for the federal government to ensure that all federal-related programmes and policies are implemented smoothly in the state.

Shafie said it was unbecoming of Hajiji as a Sabahan to suggest the revival of the department.

“As a Sabahan, he should know what is dear to the hearts of the people of Sabah. Instead, he is suggesting that we give away our rights to the federal government.

“Come the 15th general election, the people’s wishes will be known and people’s power will be known.

“We have discussed so long about the devolution of power and now there are certain quarters who want to surrender power to the federal government – I am disappointed with this,” he added.



